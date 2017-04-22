APC Chieftain, Timipreye Silva Urges Nigerians To Support PMB

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Silva has enjoined Nigerians to support the development initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Niger Delta region.

The APC chieftain made the call during a solidarity visit on the special adviser to the president on Niger Delta and coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (rtd) in Abuja.

Chief Timipre Silva emphasized the importance of giving support to the planned development blueprint for the region which he said would ultimately improve the wellbeing of the people.

He reiterated the president’s commitment towards maintenance of peace and stability in the region necessitated also on the continuity of the presidential amnesty programme, clean-up of Ogoni and related agencies by the present administration.

He called on the youths of the area to eschew violence, discourage those still leaning towards militancy but rather join hands with the government to curb pipeline vandalism.

Chief Timipre Silva lauded the achievements of the presidential amnesty programme in the last two years under the leadership of General Paul Boroh (rtd), noting that the region has particularly witnessed significant increase in human capital development within the period under review.

In response, the special adviser to the president on Niger Delta and coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme appreciated the solidarity support from the former governor describing him as one of the champions of the South-south.

General Boroh reiterated the federal government’s commitment towards the development of the Niger Delta region, peace and stability as well as sustainable reintegration and youth empowerment.

