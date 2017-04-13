APC Chieftain To Nasarawa Lawmakers: Concentrate On Lawmaking

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC) in Nasarawa state Hon. Omar Nurudeen, has asked the state House of Assembly members to concentrate on the business of lawmaking for which they were elected.

Hon. Nurudeen who was a House of Representatives candidate for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in 2011 and 2015, said the recent endorsement of Governor Al-Makura by the state lawmakers was uncalled for, as there were more serious issues to be delt with for the benefit of the people of the state.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja, Nuruddeen said ” I believe that what the state Assembly did is not welcome because they are empowered by the constitution to check the excesses of the executive. We have separation of power. They should borrow a leave from what is happening at the national level and do justice to all because they were elected and given a mandate to represent the people.

“So, they should strive to live up to their responsibility. Unfortunately, they have become puppets in the hand of the governor. They were not elected to pass vote of confidence in a governor who has not been paying salaries as and when due. For about two years now, the governor has been paying salaries of local government workers on percentage basis.

“As elected representatives of the people, they should call the governor and ask him why it should be so even after collecting the bail out funds and even the Paris loan refund. As we speak, three of the tertiary institutions in the state are on strike. These are College of Agriculture, Lafia, Nasarawa state Polytechnic, Lagos and College of Education, Akwanga. With these problems on ground in the state, how can they pass a vote of confidence on the governor?”

When asked why he was always criticising the governor, the APC chieftain said: “That is the beauty of democracy. If you look at President Trump, the greatest criticism against him during his campaign was from his party members. I am not bothered about party affiliation.

“The Nasarawa stage House of Assembly is made up of 24 members of which 22 are APC members. Let us sympathize with the workers and what is happening in the state and we want to see development in the state. We don’t have too many civil servants, but let the governor do what is good and leave a legacy behind.

“During his campaigns, he promised that money spent in running the government will be made public, but from 2011 till date, he has never told the people how much he received as federal allocation, how much he received from ecological fund and the internally generated revenue. Most of the projects he claimed to have executed are carried out by a company he has interest in. The contracts has not followed due process or through the procurement act.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

