APC Councillorship Aspirant Shot During Primary Election In Benue (Graphic Photos)
According to a report by Eche Joe Ngbede, Hon. Clement Ogbu, a Councillorship aspirant for Ekile Ward in Ado Local Government, Benue state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC -was shot yesterday at the venue of the APC Councillorship primary elections in Ekile,
The APC candidate who survived the gunshot is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. See more photo below:
