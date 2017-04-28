APC determined to win Anambra gov. poll, says Odigie-Oyegun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Thursday expressed the Party’s determination to win the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election. Odigie-Oyegun said the Anambra State Governorship election was a test case on the APC-led government’s bid to mainstream the South East in the power equation of the country. The APC National Chairman made the disclosures when he received the APC South East Zonal Committee for the Anambra 2017 Governorship election at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

