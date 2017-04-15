APC ELECTED COUNCILLORS DID NOT DEFECT TO PDP -IKANYA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared that councillors of the 23 local government councils of the state elected on it’s platform, have not defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt, while addressing a meeting of all the elected councillors.

Present at the meeting were leaders and members of the 8th Assembly of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Ikanya said apart from the leader of the Akuku-Toru Legislative Assembly, who recently defected to the PDP, all of the 318 councillors were still in tact, pointing out that the decamped legislative leader has already been replaced.

He said, “Recently, Governor Wike mobilised people from Aba and everywhere claiming that they were members of the APC decamping to PDP. PDP went ahead to to say that you, our elected councillorship, who are still at the Supreme Court, challenging their removal from office, have defected to the PDP.

“Out of the 319 councillors, only one defected to the PDP. He was the leader of Akuku-Toru Legislative Assembly and it is nothing to talk about because he has been replaced with the deputy leader.

“Today, we have proven to the whole world that the PDP in Rivers State manufactures lies. We want the whole world to know that nobody is decamping from the APC to the PDP. “

Meanwhile, the leadership of APC in the state, has described the claims by Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike to the $45 million as mere diversionary antics to deflect attention away from the serious allegation made by the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Alli Modu Sheriff.

A statement by the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Chris Finebone, reads in part, “The APC will not dignify Governor Wike’s inexplicably timid suggestion that former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has anything to do with the Osborne Road house or the money allegedly found there.

“The Honourable Minister has already addressed the matter and we believe that the EFCC and government of Lagos State will not find it difficult to ascertain the owner of the property and consequently the money.

“However, very troubling to Rivers people is what appears to be the governor’s total loss of logical reasoning as depicted by his penchant to speak before he thinks.

“Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike’s situation on this score is proving to be worse than we earlier thought and further worsened by the wild and outlandish statements that have been coming from him to foul media space. He leaves many shocked at the degenerate slide in the governor’s overall cognitive health.”

