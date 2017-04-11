APC expresses optimism over Benue LG elections

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—The Benue State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abba Yaro, yesterday, said he was optimistic that APC would win the forthcoming June 3 local government elections in the state.

He said the leadership of the party is working hard to realise the target by ensuring a level-playing field for all aspirants.

The Chairman, who spoke against the backdrop of perceived discontent by party members over the selection of candidates for the election, said APC was taking necessary steps to stem any form of bickering ahead of the election.

He said: “We are preparing for the June Local Government elections and our party is working very hard to ensure that we record a clean sweep of the polls.

“Though we hear that some members of our party are alleging impositions of candidates in some of councils, I want to say for the umpteenth time that there won’t be any form of imposition.

“The governor will not do that. I, as state chairman will not and cannot impose any candidate on the people.

“If any local government does not reach a consensus on a candidate, the candidates will head to the primaries. That is the position of APC, because we do not want crisis.”

The post APC expresses optimism over Benue LG elections appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

