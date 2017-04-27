APC governors meet Oyegun, defend Buhari’s absence from FEC meetings
The governors also pledged their support to the party leadership.
The post APC governors meet Oyegun, defend Buhari’s absence from FEC meetings appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!