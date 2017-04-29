APC members returning to PDP in Delta – Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says no fewer than 500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Constituency 1, Delta State who decamped to APC are pleading to return to the PDP.

He said the returnees made the appeal when members of Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC) paid him a solidarity visit at his country home in Agbarha-Otor, Delta State to present a letter notifying him of the organisation’s Gold Merit Award for his leadership achievements both at the state and national levels.

The PDP chieftain urged members of UNYC led by its National President, Comrade Nicholas Evwienure to be steadfast and remain loyal to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa because of his achievements so far, adding that those who were lured to defect from the party to the opposition in Delta have were regretting and appealing to him to approach the leaders of PDP in the state in order to be re-absolved into the PDP family.

Onuesoke said he identified with the remorse of APC members who carried placards condemning the activities of APC both in the state and federal levels, adding that APC was an unorganized political party bedevilled with deceit, leadership crisis and ready to tear each other apart.

He said the returning APC members had promised to be loyal and abide by the rules and regulations of the PDP if re-admitted into the party fold.

