Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC planting moles to destabilize us – Accord Party

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Oyo State chapter of Accord Party has alleged that some “disgruntled elements” are allegedly being sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to destabilize the party. The party maintained that those elements had “taken their desperation to serve their alleged paymasters in the APC to the level of claiming to be Accord members […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

APC planting moles to destabilize us – Accord Party

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.