APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed. The party announced this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja. It said that the postponement was due to unexpected developments, however, that new…

