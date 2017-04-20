APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings

The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed. The party announced this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja. It said that the postponement was due to unexpected developments, however, that new…

