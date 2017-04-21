APC Postpones National Caucus, NEC Meetings

Meeting with governors shelved

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has put on hold the national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the cancelation of the two events was due to unexpected developments.

The APC statement read: “The national caucus and NEC meetings of the APC scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unexpected developments. New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.”

THISDAY also gathered that the party leadership has also shelved a planned meeting with its governors earlier scheduled to hold yesterday following the inability of most the state chief executives to make it to Abuja for the event.

The Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar had said the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, informed him of the meeting last Monday.

Oyegun had asked the Bauchi governor to help remind his colleagues in the North-east about the meeting whose agenda had to do with the moves to reconcile discontented members ahead of the meeting of the national caucus and NEC.

It was learnt that the governor and his aides who were already on their to Abuja yesterday had to turn back mid way during the trip following the cancellation of the meeting.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

