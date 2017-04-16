APC rally disrupted as protesters stone Governor, senator, reps, other dignitaries

Abu Ibrahim, the senator representing Katsina South, and Amiru Tukur, the member representing Bakori/Danja Federal constituency in the House of Representatives narrowly escaped mob action at a political event organised by the Katsina State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Funtua. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took a …

