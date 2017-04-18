APC responsible for Nigerians’ suffering—PDP

By By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Sokoto State has said the “poor performance” of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at all levels of government is responsible for Nigerians’ suffering, and that the party is an opposition to itself.

Speaking through the party’s state Secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu, yesterday, PDP described the current fracas between the Presidency and the Senate as an act of immaturity perpetrated by a bunch of people who had no positive feelings for the people they govern.

According to PDP, “should the Senate and the Presidency be insensitive to the plight of the people and continue with the selfish fight among themselves? This is an act of immaturity. They do not have the people at heart.

“We expected the leadership of APC to take control of their ego by maintaining a smooth relationship between all arms of government, especially the legislature and the executive. The failure of the party to ensure this means that it is not in control. It has become a divided party.

“Nigerians are disillusioned by the poor performance of the APC administration across all levels of governments.

“People are suffering and in spite of the hope and trust that they had on this administration, they have been betrayed. Nothing has changed.”

The post APC responsible for Nigerians’ suffering—PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

