APC sets up c’ttees on Kogi, Bauchi crises

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has inaugurated two committees to look into the crises that engulfed its two state chapters in Bauchi and Kogi.

The Bauchi committee is headed by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, while that of Kogi is headed by Prince Tony Momoh.

At the inauguration of the committees yesterday at the party’s National Secretariat, National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said members of the committees were carefully selected.

While thanking the members of the committees for accepting to serve, Oyegun said the Kogi crisis had a history behind it.

, stressing that the circumstances that led to Yahaya Bello’s emergence as the governor and the transition manner were all complex issues which required competent men and women to deal with.

The post APC sets up c’ttees on Kogi, Bauchi crises appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

