APC Support Group Hail PMB Over NAPTIP DG’s Appointment

A Political Support group known as the Coalition for APC Support Groups has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Barrister Julie Okah-Donli as the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficked Persons (NAPTIP), describing the appointment as a step in the right direction that will reshape the drive of the agency to be more proactive on its assignment.

The Coalition for APC Support Groups,who made this known in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its National Secretary, Mazi Peter Okoroafor, the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sampson Oburu and the National Publicity Secretary of the South-South Zone, Comrade Nche Bekwe,‎ appreciated President Buharii for the appointment and assured that they are confident that Barrister Okah-Donli – who is their member and national leader – shall use her wealth of experience garnered over the years through her networking with other international agencies to nip the menace of trafficked persons across borders in the bud.

The statement reads in part: “Barrister Julie Okah-Donli has made her mark in the foray of international partnerships that shall come handy in the fight against the menace of child and women trafficking which has become alarming.

“The new DG has what it takes to collaborate with strategic partners and formulate robust policies to bring the ugly trend within manageable levels that would give the nation a better image in the comity of nations.”

The group maintained that the new Director General who is the founder of the Julie Donli Kidney Foundation has touched lives through her Non-Government Organization which has given succour to many indigent beneficiaries.

The statement further added that as a legal practitioner and health activist with a knack for excellence, Barrister Okah-Donli has a heart for service to humanity.

It inferred that the need to fit in round pegs in round holes must have necessitated the delay in board appointments which goes to show that the APC led Federal Government has not abandoned its teeming supporters across the nation as might be implied in some quarters.

The statement also hailed the appointment of Malam Mohammed Labbo , who is also their member, as Executive Director News in the Nigeria Television Authority.

It noted that: “Malam Labbo Is a seasoned media mogul whose expertise is undeniable. He is a media juggernaut with a knack for balanced journalism. His appointment is another plus for the APC and a show of commitment to professionalism and excellence by the Buhari’s Change administration,” the statement concluded.

The group called on all members of the Coalition to see these recent appointments of their members as an assurance that the federal government has sincere motives and as such they should continue their unwavering loyalty to mobilize across board for the Buhari led administration ahead of 2019.