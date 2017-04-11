Pages Navigation Menu

APC suspends convention

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed its mini convention, which was scheduled to hold April 29. However, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, will meet on April 25. The NEC will take place after a national caucus meeting, which holds April 24. This was confirmed by APC National Chairman, Chief John […]

