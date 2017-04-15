Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC vows to restore Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

All Progressives Congress (APC) has reinstated its commitment, to restoring Nigeria’s economy on the path of growth. The ruling party gave this assurance on Saturday, in a goodwill message to Christians as they celebrate Easter. APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, also urged citizens to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari. “The All Progressives […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

APC vows to restore Nigeria’s economy

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.