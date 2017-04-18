APC’s immaturity responsible for sufferings of Nigerians – PDP
The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the “immaturity” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is responsible for Nigeria’s current economic downturn. Speaking in Sokoto, the state Seretary of the party, Kabiru Aliyu, also blamed the “poor performance” of the APC-led Federal Government on the frosty relationship between the […]
