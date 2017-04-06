Pages Navigation Menu

APGA dispels leadership crisis rumour, says party intact

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned the attempts by people it called detractors to create leadership crisis in the party when there was none. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka that there was no crisis in the party. Obi-Okoye, who…

