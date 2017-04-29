Apply For NDDC Foreign Scholarship For Niger Delta States 2017
NDDC Masters & PhD Scholarships 2017. The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC has announced openings for its 2017 Foreign Scholarship for Niger Delta States. See how to apply below. Read NDDC Full announcement: NDDC ANNOUNCES FOREIGN SCHOLARSHIP FOR STUDENTS FROM THE NIGER DELTA REGION April 28, 2017 The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) offers Masters …
