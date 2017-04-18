Apply for the 2017 Lagos State graduate internship program

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, in partnership with the Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment, plans to bridge the skill gap among unemployed Lagos Sate residents to enable youth to take up existing jobs in various sectors of the economy.

We will be providing different employment training and qualified candidates should apply below.

Job Title: Graduate Internship Program

Location: Lagos

Program Summary

The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment was established in

fulfillment of the promise of His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to address the unemployment crisis in the State.

∙ The Ministry in pursuit of its mandate to create employment has developed different initiatives. One of such initiatives is the “Graduate Internship Program”.

∙ It is a 3 month paid Internship scheme for graduates who have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Program is designed to give candidates an opportunity to develop employability skills which are often vital in securing employment.

Objectives

At the End of the program, interns would:

∙ Gained valuable applied work experience.

∙ Become more employable, having strengthened their professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.

∙ The program will create an opportunity for corporate organisations to access best talents.

∙ Exposed to possible niche entrepreneurial opportunities

∙ Built up their professional network

Requirements

To register and be a part of this program, candidates must:

∙ Equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions

∙ Not be older than 30 years

∙ Be registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA)

∙ Have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after NYSC.

How to Apply

Apply via this link: http://assisttohire.com/jobs/lagos-state-government/graduate-internship-program-may-2017-155

