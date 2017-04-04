Appointments: APC members protest in Oyo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ibadan—Some members of the APC in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State yesterday protested alleged lopsidedness in the appointments made by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, were from the 10 local government areas in the zone.

The protesters took their case to the Governor’s Office at Agodi, Ibadan.

A party chieftain from the zone, Alhaji Ahmed Ayinla, said the protest was to express displeasure at happenings in the APC.

“We worked together and assiduously as a team to deliver nine out of the 10 local government councils to the governor for another term.

“The governor requested and collected lists for SUBEB Secretaries, Electoral Officers and Caretaker Committee Chairmen positions from the party across the 33 local governments.

“We submitted the lists, but they were not honoured in spite of the governor’s pledge to always consult the party before making any appointment.

“Many of our members suffered injuries during the election and are yet to be compensated.

“ Most of these people appointed are not members of our party,” he said.

Alhaji Kareem Adebayo, a party leader from Saki West Local Government Area, also said the alleged imposition of caretaker chairmen was an embarrassment to the party

Adebayo said that it was wrong for the governor to pick the chairmen without consulting the party, adding that party supremacy must be respected.

But addressing the protesters, Dr Morounkola Thomas, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, pleaded for understanding.

