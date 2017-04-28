[ April 28, 2017 ] Buhari absent from Juma’at prayers Top News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
[ April 28, 2017 ] Buhari absent from Juma'at prayers Top News
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
AILING President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday unable to participate in Juma'at prayers at the Presidential Villa mosque where he normally observes the prayers. He was also unable to attend this week's meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
