[ April 8, 2017 ] NASA, Roscosmos open to extending station operations to 2028 News – Spaceflight Now
|
[ April 8, 2017 ] NASA, Roscosmos open to extending station operations to 2028 News
Spaceflight Now
Top officials from NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, could decide soon to commit to keeping the International Space Station staffed and flying through at least 2028, four years after the research lab's current retirement date. The head of …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG