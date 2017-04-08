Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[ April 8, 2017 ] NASA, Roscosmos open to extending station operations to 2028 News – Spaceflight Now

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
[ April 8, 2017 ] NASA, Roscosmos open to extending station operations to 2028 News
Spaceflight Now
Top officials from NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, could decide soon to commit to keeping the International Space Station staffed and flying through at least 2028, four years after the research lab's current retirement date. The head of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.