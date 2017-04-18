Aramide celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with husband.
Nigerian Singer, Aramide is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. She married the love of her life, Pelumi Alli, back in April 2015. Celebrating their love, she wrote; “Your kindness is magic, your love is selfless and sincere, your heart is golden and you are my everything. I want to be able to say this …
