Aramide celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with husband.

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Singer, Aramide is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. She married the love of her life, Pelumi Alli, back in April 2015. Celebrating their love, she wrote; “Your kindness is magic, your love is selfless and sincere, your heart is golden and you are my everything. I want to be able to say this …

