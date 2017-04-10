Aramide drops the visuals to her “Why So Serious” single starring Actress Lota Chukwu & Musician Minjin | Watch on BN
Aramide has delighted her fans with the release of a new video for her single, “Why So Serious“, a song off her debut album “Suitcase“. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud and stars Nollywood Act Lota Chukwu and Musician Minjin. Hit Play below:
