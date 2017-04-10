Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aramide drops the visuals to her “Why So Serious” single starring Actress Lota Chukwu & Musician Minjin | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Aramide has delighted her fans with the release of a new video for her single, “Why So Serious“, a song off her debut album “Suitcase“. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud and stars Nollywood Act Lota Chukwu and Musician Minjin. Hit Play below:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.