Aramide drops the visuals to her “Why So Serious” single starring Actress Lota Chukwu & Musician Minjin | Watch on BN

Aramide has delighted her fans with the release of a new video for her single, “Why So Serious“, a song off her debut album “Suitcase“. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud and stars Nollywood Act Lota Chukwu and Musician Minjin. Hit Play below:

