Aramide Partners With Aham Ibeleme, T.Alamode, Zsn in Exclusive Photoshoot Session

Queen of Afro-Soul Aramide has released new photos, and we totally love it!

The gorgeous photos taken by Aham Ibeleme shows a different side of the Guitar Girl we have come to love!

Photography- Aham Ibeleme

Makeup – T.ALAMODE BEAUTY

Stylist- Iola Styling



















The post Aramide Partners With Aham Ibeleme, T.Alamode, Zsn in Exclusive Photoshoot Session appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

