Aramide, Queen of Afro-Soul Stuns in New Photos

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Queen of Afro-Soul Aramide has released new photos, and we totally love it! With these new photos, Aramide who released her debut album, Suitcase, to critical acclaim last year, shows a different, edgier side of herself to her fans. Aramide was photographed by Aham Ibeleme.

