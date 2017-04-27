Aramide, Queen of Afro-Soul Stuns in New Photos

Queen of Afro-Soul Aramide has released new photos, and we totally love it! With these new photos, Aramide who released her debut album, Suitcase, to critical acclaim last year, shows a different, edgier side of herself to her fans. Aramide was photographed by Aham Ibeleme.

