Aregbesola Nominates Ex-Senator Others To Be Commissioner

Twenty-eight months into the second term tenure of governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, the State House of Assembly yesterday announced the names of the governor’s nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Notable among the nominees are the immediate past Senator representing Osun West District, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, former Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Bisi Akande, Mr. Lani Baderinwa, ex-lawmaker in the State Hon. Ipoola Binuyo and Hon. Yidiat Babalola.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Najeem Salam who read Aregbesola’s letter on the nominee said the governor forwarded 39 names to the parliament for confirmation as commissioners and special advisers.

The speaker who made it clear that whosoever was found wanting in payment of taxes and rates should not expect confirmation saying that whosoever will serve should show examples worthy of emulation.

Returning Commissioners and Special Advisers in the list include: Dr Basiru Ajibola, former commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engineer Remi Omowaiye, former Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Electronic broadcast and Mr. Bola Ilori, former Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation.

Others include former commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Ismaila Jayeoba, former commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Mrs Folake Adegboyega, former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kolapo Alimi and former Assistant Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Gbenga Akano, Mr Mudasiru Toogun and Mr Kunle Ige, .

The new nominees in the proposed cabinet include Arch Akintunde Akinajo, Mr Muhideen Olateju, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs Taiwo Oluga, Mrs Latifat Giwa, Mrs Tohun Adegboyega, Dr Rafiu Isamotun, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs Latifat Giwa, Mrs Tohun Adegboyega and Dr Rafiu Isamotu.

On the list also are: Dr Olalekan Yinusa, Mr Babatunde Ibirogba, Mr Femi Popoola, Hon Mrs Yemisi Akinola, Mr Remi Kolajo, Mr Tunde Ajilore, Engr Kazeem Salami, Engr Opatola Rasheed Olajide, Mr Bisi Odewumi, Dr Adebisi Obawale, Dr Gbenga Oyinlola, Dr Gbenga Awosode and Mr Adeola Teju, Mr Kola Omotunde Young.

Notable among those dropped from the immediate past cabinet are, Mr Sunday Akere, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning and Hon. Wale Afolabi, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice among others.

