Aregbesola will set up panel to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said the state government will set up a panel to probe the cause of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was a serving senator and the first civilian governor of the state. This is contained in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo …

