Argungu polo tourney will help take polo down to grassroots, official says

Baba Kyari, the Secretary-General of Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), says the Argungu polo tournament will help to take the polo game down to the grassroots.

Newsmen report that the Argungu Polo Tournament is being organised by Nura Kangiwa, the Patron of NSK Farms.

The tournament which is in its maiden edition began on Friday and is expected to end on Sunday.

Speaking to NAN on the tournament’s sidelines, Kyari said he was delighted being part of the event.

“We came to support something that will take polo down to the grassroots and to demystify the notion that the game of polo is only for the rich.

“The more we can get the game down to the local areas, especially places like here where it is quite easy to propagate the game because there is already a horse culture, the more the game will continue to develop.

“This is the reason why I am really in support of this project. It’s quite a new beginning and we hope it will improve with time,” he said.

Kyari urged other polo players, enthusiasts, philanthropists and corporate organisations to invest in the game’s grassroots development.

He said this was important because there was little the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports could do to sport the game and the federation.

Newsmen report that Saturday’s games at the competition saw Zaria West Stream continue with their winning run as they whipped Maiduguri El-Kanemi 6-0 in the battle for the Emir’s Cup.

Also, IGP Strikers slumped to yet another defeat by losing to Dogonyaro Farms, also in the Emir’s Cup.

Titan/H.Hago beat Keffi Iyatu Farms four to three and a half in the race for the Shehu Kangiwa Cup.

