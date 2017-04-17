Argungu Polo: Zaria W/Stream Dominate

The NSK Argungu Polo Tournament continued as Zaria West Stream continued their winning run as they whipped Maiduguri El-kanemi 6-0 in the battle for the Emir’s Cup. Also, IGP Strikers slumped to yet another defeat losing 3 – 11/2 to 1212/Dogonyaro Farms also in the Emir’s Cup. While Titan/H.Hago beat Keffi Iyatu Farms 4 – 31/2 in the race for the Shehu Kangiwa Cup.

In the meantime, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), Baba Kyari, has said the Argungu polo tournament would take the game of polo down to the grassroots. He said there is already a horse culture in the Argungu hence the game will find place in the town.

We came to support something that will take polo down to the grassroots and to demystify the notion that the game of Polo is only for the rich. The more we can get it down to the local areas, especially places like here where it is quite easy to propagate the game because there is already a horse culture; the game of Polo will continue to develop. This is the reason why I am really in support of this project. It’s quite a new beginning and we hope it will improve with time,” he said.

…Polo Will Feature In 2018 Argungu Fishing- Emir

The Emir of Argungu Alhaji Samaila Mera, has revealed that the popular Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival would hold in March 2008 and feature polo as one of its event. The Emir made the remarks during a courtesy call by Francis Ogboro, the President of the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF) and his officials at the Emir’s palace.

The four-day annual festival which hold in Kebbi State is one of Nigeria’s internationally recognised tourism attractions however it has not been held since the last edition in 2009, posing a huge revenue loss for the local economy and the country. The Emir however revealed that plans were on ground to ensure the festival holds next year.

“We are working together with the state government to make sure that the festival is staged next year. We are in the process of appointing a Director-General for the festival, create a secretariat and start making contacts with our various sponsors as well as the various stakeholders in the festival.

“As you know, the festival has now been inscribed in the World Heritage list which makes the United Nations now a stakeholder in the festival.

In his response, Ogboro said the entire NPF family was very honoured to have been personally invited by the Emir to witness the maiden Argungu polo tournament.

“I am very excited that polo has come to Argungu for the first time in the history of the state and I am proud to have been part of this historical event,” he said.

He said the NPF would work harmoniously with NSK Farms as well as the state government to ensure that the dream becomes a reality.

