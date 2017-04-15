Army sensitises officials, families on Meningitis, others

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu yesterday sensitized its officials and members of the public on Meningitis, Sickle Cell Anemia and Gastroenteritis. The health awareness discussion, which took place at the Mammy Market Area in Abakpa Military Cantonment, was designed for families and personnel of the Division as well as members of the host community on the best way to handle the disease.

Speaking, the Commander of the Military Hospital, Enugu Lieutenant Colonel Ijoma Ijomanta, remarked that the Nigerian Army (NA) through its medical facility in Abakpa Military Cantonment Enugu would continue to provide the best medical care for its personnel and their families.

Mr. Iyamba Ekpo, a staff of Zolon Pharmaceutical Company while speaking on the theme ‘Meningitis, – the deadly epidemic, and an inflammatory disease”, disclosed the symptoms to include; vomiting, queasiness, stiffness of the neck and extremely high body temperature. He added that if a victim of the prevalent type ‘C’ Meningitis was not detected early and professionally managed, it could spread to the brain and kill the host within 24 hours.

A Sickle Cell patient, Mrs. Aisha Edward, who lectured on Sickle Cell Disorder, noted that the disorder was not infectious but an inheritance from both parents to the child and urged them to know their partner’s status before reproducing.

