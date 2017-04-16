Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army sensitises personnel, families over Meningitis outbreak

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured officers and their families of best medical care, with emphasis on awareness campaign against meningitis. Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday. He said that a day sensitisation …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Army sensitises personnel, families over Meningitis outbreak appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.