Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army to beef up security at UTME centres – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Army to beef up security at UTME centres
Daily Trust
Soldiers would be drafted to the computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centres in some parts of the country to beef up security. A statement issued by head, information, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr
UTME: JAMB seeks deployment of troops in CBT centresThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.