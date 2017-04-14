Army to beef up security at UTME centres – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Army to beef up security at UTME centres
Daily Trust
Soldiers would be drafted to the computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centres in some parts of the country to beef up security. A statement issued by head, information, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr …
UTME: JAMB seeks deployment of troops in CBT centres
