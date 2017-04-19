Arsenal Confirm Wilshere Leg Fracture

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder, Jack Wilshere who is on loan at Bournemouth has suffered a broken leg and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder collided with Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the 4-0 Bournemouth loss to Tottenham and was substituted immediately.

Scans later revealed a hairline crack to Wilshere’s left fibula, the same injury that kept him sidelined for most of last season.

“We can confirm that Jack Wilshere has suffered a fractured left fibula,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“The midfielder, who is on a season-long loan at AFC Bournemouth, sustained the injury during the Cherries’ Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. X-rays taken after the game were clear, but further scans showed a hairline crack in the fibula.

“Jack will undergo further specialist assessments in the forthcoming days to identify more specifics regarding the injury and also to structure a rehabilitation programme. It is hoped that Jack will be fit for the start of next season.

“Everyone at the club wishes Jack a speedy recovery.”

