Arsenal Keep Top Four Hopes Alive

Arsenal kept up their top-four chase as a late Robert Huth own goal gave them victory against a stubborn Leicester side. The home supporters at Emirates Stadium seemed set for a deflating evening before Nacho Monreal’s shot found the bottom corner via the German defender’s chest four minutes from time. Alexis Sanchez had rattled the…

The post Arsenal Keep Top Four Hopes Alive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

