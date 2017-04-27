Arsenal Keep Top Four Hopes Alive
Arsenal kept up their top-four chase as a late Robert Huth own goal gave them victory against a stubborn Leicester side. The home supporters at Emirates Stadium seemed set for a deflating evening before Nacho Monreal’s shot found the bottom corner via the German defender’s chest four minutes from time. Alexis Sanchez had rattled the…
The post Arsenal Keep Top Four Hopes Alive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
