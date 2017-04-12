Arsenal Make Contact With Real Madrid Midfielder James

Arsenal have joined the battle for wantaway Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international, after his blow-up against Leganes, failed to take the field for Saturday’s draw with Atletico Madrid.

James is sure to leave this summer and his agent has been drumming up interest across Europe.

The midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while Don Balon says Arsenal are also in touch with Mendes.

Tonight’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich, with coach Carlo Ancelottidriving the approach, are another giant exploring the option.

Interestingly, Real coach Zinedine Zidane held crunch talks with James yesterday and could use him tonight. Zidane still rates the midfielder, despite his furious reaction to being substituted last week in victory over Leganes.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Arsenal Make Contact With Real Madrid Midfielder James appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

