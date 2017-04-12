Arsenal ‘To Trust Arsene Wenger With £200m Transfer Kitty In summer’

Arsene Wenger will reportedly be the man in charge of Arsenal when the club release a hefty kitty for this summer’s transfer activity.

Plenty of fans have made it clear that they want the Frenchman to step down when his contract expires in the summer.

Protests have been held before matches, while supporters have unfurled banners calling for Wenger to go, but it is believed that the 67-year-old could sign a new two-year deal.

The North London outfit are expected to have around £200m to spend this summer, and half of that will come from selling a number of first-team players.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Perez and David Ospina could be among those heading out the Emirates exit gates.

In terms of incomings, Wenger reportedly wants a deep-lying midfielder, two wingers, two full-backs, a goalkeeper and a striker, with Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette being the main target for the forward role.

Crystal Palace wide-man Wilfried Zaha is a rumoured target of Arsenal’s, while Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is also being eyed by the North London outfit, who are in danger of missing out on a Champions League place this season.

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play.

