Asean to express ‘grave concern’ over weapons tests – The New Paper

Asean to express 'grave concern' over weapons tests
Asean to express 'grave concern' over weapons tests
MANILA: South-east Asian countries yesterday expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches, despite Pyongyang's appeal for support in its tense stand-off with the US. In a rare move, North Korean …
