Ashaka Cement Reiterates Commitment to Strengthening Relationship with Gombe, Host Communities

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Ashaka Cement Company, Gombe has reiterated its commitment to continue to strengthen its relationship with Gombe State as well as the communities and reinforce the importance of the firm as the major manufacturing company in the North-east towards enhancing the socio-economic and commercial activities of the people in the area.

To this end, the managing director of the company, Malam Rabiu Umar, on Thursday called on the Maiganga community in Akko Local Government Area of the state to cooperate with it in its effort at improving the living condition of host communities.

Rabiu made the call in Gombe while briefing newsmen on efforts being made by the company to placate the youths of the community where the company sources coal to generate energy used for its operations.

He said that in spite of efforts to assist the youths, particularly those employed as temporary staff, some of them had continued to make unreasonable demands and engaged in acts that disrupted the operations of the company.

“We had peaceful operations in the coal mine until December 2013 when we experienced the first blockage. So far, we have recorded more than seven incidents that resulted in colossal loss of revenue,” he said.

More to follow…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

