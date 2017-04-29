Ashanti NDC youth petition CHRAJ to investigate $2.25bn bond issued by govt – Graphic Online
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Graphic Online
|
Ashanti NDC youth petition CHRAJ to investigate $2.25bn bond issued by govt
Graphic Online
The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC), Mr Yaw Brogya Gyamfi, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to conduct investigations into the $2.25 billion bond issued by …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!