Ashley Young Unsure About His Manchester United Future future

Ashley Young Unsure About His Manchester United Future

Ashley Young insists his hunger for the game remains strong despite admitting uncertainty over his Man Utd future.

The former England international has started only 13 games for United this season and was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in January and February.

The 31-year-old said: “There was of course, and there is always, speculation and especially when there is a transfer window and you are not playing.

“But I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure. I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me I will give 100 per cent and look to play as well as I can.”

Ashley Young has since made 10 senior appearances since the beginning of February and become a regular in the club’s pursuit of Champions League qualification via the Premier League and Europa League.

But with Mourinho planning wholesale changes to his playing squad this summer, Young admits he is yet to discover whether he will be a part of the manager’s plans next season.

“I have another year left on my contract and a one-year option after that,” Young told reporters. “So if there is anything there to be discussed, you would have to ask the manager.

