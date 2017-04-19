Ask Whoever Announced my Suspension about it not Me – SGF Babachir Lawal to Journalists | WATCH

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

While responding to a question on whether his suspension is true, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal said: “Who announced it?” When a reporter responded with “The presidency,” he responded: “Ask them now. Why you dey ask me? Who is the presidency?” President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday suspended […]

