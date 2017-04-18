Pages Navigation Menu

Assassination Attempt: I have nothing to say – Governor Bello replies Dino Melaye

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has reacted to comment by Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye over the assassination attempt on his (Melaye’s) life. Bello said since the lawmaker never informed him of the assassination attempt, he is not aware. Recall that some unknown gunmen had on Saturday night made an attempt on Melaye’s life when […]

