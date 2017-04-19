Assassination attempt on Dino Melaye: Police arrests Kogi ALGON boss

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – The administrator of Ijumu local government area of Kogi State, Isa Taofiq has been arrested by Policemen in connection with the assassination attempt on the life of Senator Dino Melaye.

Taofiq was arrested by the Special Squads drafted from Police Force Headquarter Abuja at about 1.30 pm at the premisis of the Ministry of Education, Lokoja where he had gone to visit the Commissioner for Education, Sunday Tolorunleke and whisked away to Abuja.

Some gunmen at the Easter eve at about 12 midnight invaded the house of Senator Dino Melaye at Aiyetoro-Gbede destroying two of his vehicles and riddled his building with bullets. With Dino pointing accusing finger to Taofiq who doubled as the state ALGON chairman.

Vanguad gathered that the directive for Taofiq’s arrest was from Inspector General of Police, IG Ibrahim Idris following a report by the Senator on the assassination attempt on his life

Confirming the arrest, State Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu said his Command is also working round the clock on the issue, stressed that attempt on somebody’s life is a very serious issue and the force must do everything possible to investigate the alleged assassination attempt.

“No body is above the law in Nigeria as far the law is concern. We are still investigating and we must get to the root of the issue”, the CP said.

He also confirmed that some other arrests has been made while guns were also recovered from some of those arrested.

“We are working hand in hand with my senior officers on the issue. Investigation is on, no body is above the law if such person is link to the alleged crime.

