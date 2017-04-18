Pages Navigation Menu

Assassination attempt: Your silence speaks volumes – Dino Melaye attacks Governor Bello

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has accused Governor of the State, Yahaya Bello of being silent over the assassination attempt on his life. Recall that some unknown gunmen had on Saturday night made an attempt on Melaye’s life when they attacked his home at Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State. Despite the […]

