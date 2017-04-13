Assassins after my life, former Kogi Gov cries out

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—THE former Acting Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi, yesterday, raised alarm, claiming that his life was in danger as some individuals were planning to assassinate him.

Olafemi, who spoke at a briefing in Lokoja, alleged that the assassins were after his life following the open letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari over the marginalisation of his Okun people.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain said the latest attempt occurred about 12 midnight on Tuesday, when a woman was spotted around his house located at Aniebo quarters in Lokoja when people were already asleep.

Spokesman of Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah, while confirming the story, said the female suspect had been moved to Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for investigation.

The post Assassins after my life, former Kogi Gov cries out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

