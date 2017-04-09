At 57.5%, Abuja Airport Runway Set To Be Ready Ahead Of Time

The idea to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, just in a bid to fix its runway, was greeted with doubts and pessimism. Today, the case is different, as the federal government not only closed down the airport, but is also poised to complete the work ahead of the stipulated time-frame, EJIKE EJIKE reports.

A few months ago, it was unthinkable that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be shut down for what the aviation authorities termed: “Renovation works and fixing of its run-way.” A lot was said, written and debates raged on many television stations’ breakfast shows about the ‘economic effects’ such a shut-down would have on the nation’s economy.

However, on March 8, the ‘shut-down’ was made official and effected and, when LEADERSHIP Sunday visited the airport, it could be ascertained that about 58 percent of the works there have been completed and, that, before April 19, the run-way would be ready for use.

So far, it has been four weeks since work on the 35-year-old run-way began, but the nagging worry is if it would be ready by the said date, April 19.

Recall that the chairperson of the House Committee on Aviation, Nkerika Onyejiocha, had raised concerns on the readiness of the run-way for operations by April 19.

“I have my concerns from what I have seen, because the work is divided into three phases and they are on the first phase which is 1.2kilometres. From a layman’s angle, I have concerns that this work might not be completed, even though they keep assuring us that it will be done, because what we have seen is the civil work plan.

“We are concerned about the mechanical aspect and the lighting and are taking it up from there. When we come to the board, they will have to explain to us the level of implementation to what they signed, because we have the papers to what agreement they signed to do.

“I said we have concerns, because we don’t know if it is total reconstruction or resurfacing but those things will be explained through the books and, of course, this is our first visit and we will come again.”

However, the federal government team, led by the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, on March 29, rated the pace of work on the run-way to be 57.5 per cent, noting that the work was going way ahead of schedule.

Explaining the spate of work done after just three weeks, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Serika, assured that there would be no need to panic, as the level of work was going on as scheduled and everything needed for the completion of the work was ready.

“Without going deep into the reasons why the airport had to be closed and [I must say that one of them was] basically safety. The run-way completely failed at several sections, making it impossible to take the option of fixing these sections at night and operating by the day.

“We choose the decision in the interest of safety and we commenced. Work is going on smoothly and everything is in order. From the programme of work, all necessary materials needed to be imported were listed and so were those which would be needed locally and at the work site.

“The contractor mobilised fully and we have now gone about 57.5 per cent of the total work which is good and which shows that we are on time and are doing what we are supposed to do, so as to ensure that the run-way is opened come April 19.

“As to what is imported for this purpose, there is a new technology where a glass grid is included in the process of constructing the run-way, so as to give it extra strength and prevent cracks. This is the first time any Nigerian run-way will be treated with such material which is a 50-tonner. We had to fly it into Nigeria in time.

“The run-way work is going according to plan and you can also see that we are working simultaneously. Whilst the surface work is being finished, the installation of lighting is going on at the same time, channels are being cut for the laying of wires and, also, installation of lights [are going at the same time]. So, we are on course and this run-way will be opened on April 19,” the minister said.

Also, the minister stated that the Abuja airport would be wearing a new look when the run-way finally re-opens, as the lounge would have newly fitted air conditioners and there would be provisions for old and disabled persons, as the building would show improvement.

“The terminal building will wear a new look. We are undertaking complete rehabilitation of ‘Wing D’ at the airport and we will put escalators and lifts for departure at that terminal.

“Also, we are opening up a lounge for the disabled, challenged and elderly, in response to feed backs we got from Omojuwa, who hoped it would be opened with lifts for the elderly and the challenged. It has been a part of what we planned, so we are speaking the same language with users of our service.

“In ‘Terminal B’, we are building a new lift, as well as toilets and other artillery services will be provided. So, the benefit of this closure means that we are having an improved terminal; a terminal that is more robust, takes more passengers and creates seamless flow of international and local passengers, without getting them mixed up. They will go to different sides of the airport entirely and that is according to international standards, ICAO standards and recommended practices. So, the airport will be more compliant if you ask me and more functional and efficient at the time it will be opened.”

On the statistics for the number of passengers and flight operations in Kaduna since the closure of the run-way, Sirika said: “We have had about 50 international flights out of Kaduna, moved about 4000 international passengers out of Kaduna and about 73,000 domestic passengers, as well as about 1,119 aircraft movement for domestics. All of these, like I said, inconvenience people but I am sure that Nigerians support these moves in the interest of safety.”

Sirika further assured that the work would not be disrupted if the rains fall before April 23, as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological (NiMet) Agency.

“There won’t be, because we have factored that into our thoughts. So long as we don’t get some surprises, even though science and technology is factual and precise, something can go wrong and God can decide to do something different. So long as it is normal rain that will set in and go away as we envisage, it is not going to disrupt our operations. Only something beyond the usual can tamper with what we are doing , but , be that as it is, we will be able to re-open on April 19.”

Explaining further, the project manager of the contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Dr. Lai’s Richter, said: “We have finished the first 1.2 kilometres and have started with the new lighting system via the cutting of cables. All will start and, one week before the due date, we will be through with all the asphalt work and the installation of the lighting. There is a lot of activity on-going and the workers have been working 24 hours non-stop.”

