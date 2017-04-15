At Easter, Saraki, Dogara Call for Religious Tolerance

By Damilola Oyedele and James Emejo in Abuja



As Christians across the world mark Easter to celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus’s Christ, Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for mutual respect among adherents of various faiths in the country, “as this is the only guarantee for peaceful coexistence among different religions in the country.”

In his own message, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara urged Christians and Nigerians in general to imbibe the lessons of the resurrection as living evidence that every challenge, including death, can be overcome through abiding faith in God and dogged determination.

In Saraki’s message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President urged all Nigerians to unite in confronting the development challenges facing the nation and urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of God, the nation and humanity.

“I implore Nigerians to use the Easter period to renew their faith in God and strengthen the bond of friendship and brotherhood that has held the country united since the amalgamation in 1914.

“Among the essence of Easter is sacrifice, love for humanity and total submission to the will of God. These virtues should not be lost on us as Nigerians. Let’s continue to pray for a peaceful Nigeria that will be a pride to us and the future generation,” he added.

The Senate President reiterated the commitment of the Senate to support the efforts of the present administration to build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

He added that the upper legislative chamber is committed to the enactment of legislations that would turn around the nation’s economy and called for the support of all Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dogara Wants Christians to Imbibe Lessons of Resurrection

Dogara said the lessons of Easter should serve as a springboard to rise above the challenges Nigerians are currently facing.

The Speaker said Christians should draw a lesson from His resurrection and rise above the challenges currently face in this country.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara said: “On our part, the House of Representatives will continue to collaborate with the executive by providing legislative backing to policies and programmes aimed at improving the living standard of Nigerians.”

